Mini Instagram Freebie

Mini Instagram Freebie freebie instagram mini iphone mini psd
I wanted to envision what an interface for the mini iPhone would look like. Here it is to scale.

Enjoy it @2x, then download the PSD.

Shout out to @iTem for his tip on redrawing the 94%!

Posted on Jan 8, 2013
