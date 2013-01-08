Nicholas Moegly

Eat Sleep Repeat Hand Lettering

Eat Sleep Repeat. A saying that I often feel applies to my life and it also happens to be my favorite Copeland album.

Larger: http://www.moeglydesign.com/2013/01/08/eat-sleep-repeat/

