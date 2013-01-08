Hans verschooten

We talk code

Hans verschooten
Hans verschooten
  • Save
We talk code code speech bubble red
Download color palette

I made the speech bubble a bit bigger and added a dash of colour.

2d7692b8ade96e47c2285c1e782501db
Rebound of
I Talk Code
By Hans verschooten
View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Hans verschooten
Hans verschooten
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Hans verschooten

View profile
    • Like