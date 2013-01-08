Joel Siddall

Handstitched Social Icons

Handstitched Social Icons icons facebook social media ui twitter website design pinterest texture
Due to popular demand I expanded my little set of handstitched social media icons. This is just a little preview, go check them all out over on Graphic River.

http://goo.gl/ma6Sy

