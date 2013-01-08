Deepak Jose

Notifications Bar

Deepak Jose
Deepak Jose
  • Save
Notifications Bar notifications bar freebie psd
Download color palette

My First Freebie in 2013. Going for the clean, part-diet style. Hope you all like it.

Download the psd here

Thoughts, comments, and feedbacks are most welcome.

I am on twitter.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Deepak Jose
Deepak Jose

More by Deepak Jose

View profile
    • Like