The Web Design Blog's new logo

The Web Design Blog's new logo
I've almost finished a new design the www.thewebdesignblog.co.uk and here is a preview of the new logo. The plan is to make the new site a lot simpler and cleaner with more focus on shorter articles like web design news and book reviews. I'll upload a few previews of the actual site soon as I'm keen on getting feedback on the 3 colour variations I'm deliberating over!

Posted on Jan 8, 2013
