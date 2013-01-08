Cathryn Halfpenny

Readwell Care

Cathryn Halfpenny
Cathryn Halfpenny
  • Save
Readwell Care cms css html jquery asp.net vb web development
Download color palette

A website that I designed and built for local nursery and after school club - Readwell Care. The owner wanted to feature bright rainbow colours into the design.

You can view the live site here

Any feedback greatly appreciated :)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Cathryn Halfpenny
Cathryn Halfpenny

More by Cathryn Halfpenny

View profile
    • Like