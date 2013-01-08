Murat Mutlu

Send a picture message (full pixels attached)

Murat Mutlu
Murat Mutlu
  • Save
Send a picture message (full pixels attached) admin web ui buttons form fields send backend mms sms website upload gallery navigation
Download color palette

Full pixels attached

Dribble is blurring the attachment for some reason

Check out the attachment on Dropbox here

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Murat Mutlu
Murat Mutlu
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Murat Mutlu

View profile
    • Like