Denys Mishunov

Not Dolce & Gabbana

Denys Mishunov
Denys Mishunov
  • Save
Not Dolce & Gabbana gorilla sketch drawing logo
Download color palette

Final version of the logo for Diesel Gorilla rock band.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Denys Mishunov
Denys Mishunov

More by Denys Mishunov

View profile
    • Like