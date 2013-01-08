Razlan Hanafiah

beat

Razlan Hanafiah
Razlan Hanafiah
  • Save
beat beat breast cancer logo pink pink ribbon awareness campaign
Download color palette

Logo for a breast cancer research team. Pink ribbon + heartshape + tulips.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Razlan Hanafiah
Razlan Hanafiah

More by Razlan Hanafiah

View profile
    • Like