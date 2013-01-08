Johnnie Gomez

Internet & Technology Illustration

Johnnie Gomez
Johnnie Gomez
  • Save
Internet & Technology Illustration vintage retro grunge colorful cruz barcelona social media network technology technologic illustration
Download color palette

Illustration for a magazine yet to be published. Hope you guys like it.

Johnnie Gomez
Johnnie Gomez
Hola hola! I'm Johnnie, a Senior Brand Designer at Webflow.

More by Johnnie Gomez

View profile
    • Like