Personal landing page

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Questionable color choices abound in this landing page I made for myself after a couple of years with no real website. This still isn't a real site, but it's probably better than the Hall and Oates gif I was using earlier. Maybe not.
This was also an exercise in using a few tools I haven't had time to explore yet - Statamic is powering the site, and CSS is enhanced with Bourbon.
http://zumwa.lt