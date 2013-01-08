Casey Zumwalt

Casey Zumwalt
Casey Zumwalt
Personal landing page green questionable color choice open sans
Questionable color choices abound in this landing page I made for myself after a couple of years with no real website. This still isn't a real site, but it's probably better than the Hall and Oates gif I was using earlier. Maybe not.

This was also an exercise in using a few tools I haven't had time to explore yet - Statamic is powering the site, and CSS is enhanced with Bourbon.

http://zumwa.lt

Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Casey Zumwalt
Casey Zumwalt

