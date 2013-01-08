Lauren Gallagher

HAPPY EW YEA!

Lauren Gallagher
Lauren Gallagher
  • Save
HAPPY EW YEA! screenprinting responsive typography
Download color palette

Happy new year. Check out the rest of this thing here: http://idiotpull.com/welcome-to-idiotpull/

There are some prints for sale there too!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Lauren Gallagher
Lauren Gallagher

More by Lauren Gallagher

View profile
    • Like