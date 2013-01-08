Travis Ladue

Boogüd

Travis Ladue
Travis Ladue
  • Save
Boogüd travis ladue logo
Download color palette

Working on a new logo.

Thoughts and comments are welcomed.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Travis Ladue
Travis Ladue
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Travis Ladue

View profile
    • Like