Unholy Huang Cassette

Unholy Huang Cassette cassette graphic design metal typography printed matter
This was an album layout done for the Brooklyn-based metal band Scowl. The concept behind the design was to reflect the dark quality of the music. The design was printed to be used as the artwork for the live album 'Unholy Huang'.

Posted on Jan 8, 2013
