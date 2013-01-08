Enable Location Services

Jeff Broderick
Collective Ray

Jeff Broderick
Collective Ray
Jeff Broderick for Collective Ray
We have been working really hard on a new app from Collective Ray which requires Location Services.

We needed an solution for when Location Services has been disabled. So I re-created the steps (in icon form). These icons are super close to native (with a bit of the app's personality).

I started off making the top ones because I thought they would look cool...they do, but they look like buttons to tap, and that's not what we want. So, I went with a flatter version.

This is retina, so, the @2x is actually @4x.

What do you think?

Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Collective Ray
Collective Ray
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
