Enable Location Services

We have been working really hard on a new app from Collective Ray which requires Location Services.
We needed an solution for when Location Services has been disabled. So I re-created the steps (in icon form). These icons are super close to native (with a bit of the app's personality).
I started off making the top ones because I thought they would look cool...they do, but they look like buttons to tap, and that's not what we want. So, I went with a flatter version.
This is retina, so, the @2x is actually @4x.
What do you think?