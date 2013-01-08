Dave Shea

Nautical Disaster - Sketch

beer brewing label nauticaldisaster illustration
Initial Paper sketch of potential bottle art for my forthcoming commercial brew (http://beer.daveshea.com/2012/05/awards-were-won/#nd). The text in the label would read 'BARLEYWINE' were it legible.

Posted on Jan 8, 2013
