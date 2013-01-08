Verify Without Typing

James May

I figured I would give this a try. I hate having to re-type an email address. As you press keys while focused on the email input box it shows what you type in a bold, styled font. Then the user checks the box to confirm. What do you think?

Posted on Jan 8, 2013
