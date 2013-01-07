Brian Daigle

Over The Top WIP

Brian Daigle
Brian Daigle
  • Save
Over The Top WIP stallone over the top arm wrestling 80s
Download color palette

an homage to one of the best/worst movies of all time

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2013
Brian Daigle
Brian Daigle

More by Brian Daigle

View profile
    • Like