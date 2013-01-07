Rachel Nabors

The Burninator

Rachel Nabors
Rachel Nabors
  • Save
The Burninator dragon viking
Download color palette

I opted out of the big beefy arm. It just looked weird no matter how I played it. Here he is up closer: http://rachelthegreat.deviantart.com/art/The-Burninator-347360384

The little viking is totally singing this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoARQRCvpQU

And now I and my husband will be singing it all night!

1d4e349b03cc6576063ed988f2718a39
Rebound of
Dragon-Riding Viking
By Rachel Nabors
View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2013
Rachel Nabors
Rachel Nabors
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Rachel Nabors

View profile
    • Like