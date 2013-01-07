Joseph Sanabria

Game Character Sketches

Joseph Sanabria
Joseph Sanabria
  • Save
Game Character Sketches video game characters medieval concept art concept design color sketch illustration
Download color palette

Kicking around some ideas, which one would you want to play in a video game?

For a non-cropped view check out the blog!
http://josephsanabria.blogspot.com/2013/01/game-hero.html

Joseph Sanabria
Joseph Sanabria

More by Joseph Sanabria

View profile
    • Like