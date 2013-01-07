Tobias van Schneider ▲▲▲

Ada

Tobias van Schneider ▲▲▲
Tobias van Schneider ▲▲▲
  • Save
Ada
Download color palette

Hey friends

Here's a sneak peak of a really cool branding project project I'm currently working on with Verena Michelitsch as well as Matthias Mentasti who is helping out with the online part. There's a lot of things I will show you the next couple of weeks, from web, print to identity.

Have a great week
Tobias

Posted on Jan 7, 2013
Tobias van Schneider ▲▲▲
Tobias van Schneider ▲▲▲
German designer in New York City

More by Tobias van Schneider ▲▲▲

View profile
    • Like