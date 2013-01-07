🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey friends
Here's a sneak peak of a really cool branding project project I'm currently working on with Verena Michelitsch as well as Matthias Mentasti who is helping out with the online part. There's a lot of things I will show you the next couple of weeks, from web, print to identity.
Have a great week
Tobias