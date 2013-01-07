Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Michael J. Champlin

Apples

Michael J. Champlin
Michael J. Champlin
  • Save
Apples illustration apples fruit minimalism
Download color palette

A little Charley Harper-inspired illustration for a friend.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2013
Michael J. Champlin
Michael J. Champlin
Experience Designer in Dallas, Texas.

More by Michael J. Champlin

View profile
    • Like