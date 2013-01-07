Max Hancock

What You Should Know About PIPA And SOPA

Max Hancock
Max Hancock
  • Save
What You Should Know About PIPA And SOPA illustration informative brochure update cover art layout pipa sopa censor internet bills public relations
Download color palette

This is some PR stuff that maybe went a little too far on the artsy side for the client. It was killed. I know, but it was a calculated risk.

Max Hancock
Max Hancock
Working hard to make better visuals and design

More by Max Hancock

View profile
    • Like