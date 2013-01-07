Cam Hoff

Knuckles

Knuckles anvil fist metal knuckles yyc
Work in progress, especially the type. Thoughts? And any suggestions for a good strong condensed font, preferably with a heavy serif. Thanks!

Posted on Jan 7, 2013
