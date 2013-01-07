Type Tool icon

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This is an icon for an iOS app I worked on for Appland while working for Vodafone Hutchison Australia. The app is to help app designers find the right font/font size with a variety of tools. It includes a sharing to Photoshop feature which allows you to generate a layered, editable PSD document in Photoshop CS5 (12.0.4+) running on your computer if your device and computer are on the same wifi network.
http://itunes.apple.com/app/type-tool/id426070747?mt=8