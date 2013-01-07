Gwen Penn

Exercise

A Happy New Year!
Trying to lose some of the "holiday weight"..!

あけましておめでとうございます！
お正月についたお肉をどうにか落とさねば・・！

Posted on Jan 7, 2013
