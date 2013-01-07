Monte Boyd

Treasure Run Title Mockup

Treasure Run Title Mockup
This is a mock up of the title screen for an iOS game I am working on. Still a WIP as I don't think the logo type is pirate-y enough - I will be adding a jolly roger or a skull in somewhere. Definitely needs more skulls.

Massive thanks to damiansimpkins for the invite!

Posted on Jan 7, 2013
