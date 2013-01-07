Wayuga - Good Impression

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Working in the graphics department of a newspaper doesn't mean I get to do lots of fun things all the time. Usually it is a fast paced, get-it-done-now sort of environment. On occasion, though, I get a chance to take more time on some pieces.
This particular piece is a full page fill ad, that is to say a self-promoting ad that takes an entire page of the newspaper, in this case.
It is simple, but not void of interest. Each part of the text is bound to a piece of work that we output (ie. Our contact info is displayed bottom right on a business card)
Full version: http://aspecteleven.com/wips/wayuga_good%20impression.png