Flask _Retro style thermos logo retro wing thermos jug delivery
another logo experiment for a company based out of Europe that sells and delivers all brands of thermos jugs. In this country Flask stands for a thermos jug, for keeping liquids both cold or hot. Unlike here where the flask is a thin container that usually holds alcohol.
Just curious what your thoughts are on this direction.

thanks.

Posted on Jan 7, 2013
