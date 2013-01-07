Flask _Retro style

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
another logo experiment for a company based out of Europe that sells and delivers all brands of thermos jugs. In this country Flask stands for a thermos jug, for keeping liquids both cold or hot. Unlike here where the flask is a thin container that usually holds alcohol.
Just curious what your thoughts are on this direction.
thanks.