Carrie Phillips

Challenger Baseball Logo

Carrie Phillips
Carrie Phillips
  • Save
Challenger Baseball Logo baseball logo bat home run
Download color palette

A new logo for Challenger Baseball, a league for children with special needs. Part of a larger branding project for the state tournament in Cincinnati this year.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2013
Carrie Phillips
Carrie Phillips

More by Carrie Phillips

View profile
    • Like