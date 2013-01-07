CSS Arcade Button

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A nice arcade button inspired by the beautiful one designed by Ryan Dixon.
No images, no design program used. All CSS :-)
Full sized button and code can be found on http://buttonthisup.tumblr.com/post/39967558306/arcade-button