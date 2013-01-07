Allan Grinshtein

Designer News Badges

These are badges and badge concepts for Designer News. From top left, in clockwise order:

1. CSS-related posts

2. Typography posts

3. Any Apple-related post

4. "Sweet find," which may or may not end up being used by admins.

5. Discussions

6. A yellow tennis-ball looking thing for dribbble posts.

Posted on Jan 7, 2013
More by Allan Grinshtein

