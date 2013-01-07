New logo - in progress!

Dara Skolnick

Time to do a total overhaul of my branding and website, because my current site is two years old, which is about 200 in Internet Years.

(The background image is part of a potential header, in case you were wondering!)

Posted on Jan 7, 2013
