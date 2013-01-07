Kyle Conrad

Awesomethin.gs

Kyle Conrad
Kyle Conrad
  • Save
Awesomethin.gs blog redesign minimal blue
Download color palette

Redesign of AwesomeThings, a blog about creativity, design, advertising, and technology. And the future. Always the future.

Check it out. http://awesomethin.gs/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2013
Kyle Conrad
Kyle Conrad

More by Kyle Conrad

View profile
    • Like