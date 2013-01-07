Marcia Hoang

Fink Nasty

Fink Nasty paper foldable origami critter typography house industries
This is a paper critter I designed after House Industries. I created him from different body parts of different templates I found and custom made his head based off a concept design. He's a pain to fold but fun for your desk.

Posted on Jan 7, 2013
