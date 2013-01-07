Kim Røen

Pancake-description

Kim Røen
Kim Røen
  • Save
Pancake-description helvetica light oblique pancakes georgia
Download color palette

The design of this spontaneous experiment is pretty much done.

I'm not happy with the way the price is displayed, but with variable title lengths and a tight deadline - what can you do?

Any ideas welcome :)

Also, the time is now 00:30am and we're still at the office. So.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2013
Kim Røen
Kim Røen

More by Kim Røen

View profile
    • Like