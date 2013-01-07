Kalin Wood

83 Counties

I'm working on a new project where I take 15 minutes, researching and designing a look for all of the 83 counties in Michigan (my home state). Here's a sneak peak at Alger County. Named after a lumber baron in the U.P.

Posted on Jan 7, 2013
