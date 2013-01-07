Tom Loots

Pocket Weather

Yess, I made one as well!! I know there are already too much weather apps, but I just wanted to give it a shot and wanted to make a simple clean weather app. Sneak peeks, coming soon!

Posted on Jan 7, 2013
