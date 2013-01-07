Scott Neilson

In Car Nito Cover Illustration, step by step

vintage car illustration travel book
This is an illustration for Luckies Of London.

The task was to recreate a vintage perspective drawing on a travel guide from the 1950's

Hope you guys like the step by step

Scott :)

Posted on Jan 7, 2013
