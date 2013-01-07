Tiago Sá

Western

Tiago Sá
Tiago Sá
Western western font vintage fancy
Work in progress...having some fun creating a font with a "western" feel to it.

Posted on Jan 7, 2013
Freelance Graphic & Web designer based in Lisbon
