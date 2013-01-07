Sam Janssen

Album cover school assignment

art weed rolling paper jam music cover album hands logo space triply
School project, we had to create a album cover for a rap group called paper jam, we could only use B&W = 1 color, this is the result , check the full version with the backside and printed, soon on www.behance.net/samjanssen

Posted on Jan 7, 2013
