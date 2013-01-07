Scott Ulliman

Low Poly Space

Low Poly Space
This was a quick scene done in Cinema4D, with treatments done in Photoshop. It is my first time messing with the low poly style; although I'm a bit late to the game. Still was fun! Took about 2 hours, mostly just messing with the finished look. Full piece here http://sulliman.files.wordpress.com/2012/12/space_lowpoly_web.jpg?w=899

Posted on Jan 7, 2013
