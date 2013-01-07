Pixotico

Weather Icons

Pixotico
Pixotico
  • Save
Weather Icons weather icons weather icons pixel perfect pixel glyphs symbols forecast cloud
Download color palette

Guys just finished this weather icon set, one more on the way soon.

Its a simple vector file. You can get them here for free

Pixotico
Pixotico
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Pixotico

View profile
    • Like