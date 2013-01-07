NPFY Launches

A site I designed with (and was built by) meltmedia is live! NPFY is a Phoenix-based non-profit that focuses on helping at-risk youth get linked up with long-term mentors.

See the magic (and even sign up to mentor!) at npfy.org

This was built by a talented few coworkers as a wordpress template that would be easy for the NPFY staff to change and adapt as they update with new content. We wanted to equip them with something they could use and update whenever they needed to, without needing to rely on an agency.