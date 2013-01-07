LoGoLoG 1/5/13: "Winter League"

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I recently decided to try out a design exercise where I keep a journal for each day, except instead of writing what happened that day, I make a rough logo illustrating the events that occurred. This one is for January 5th, 2013.
Hit the bar with some pals, then hit snowballs in the parking lot.