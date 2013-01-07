Zac Lux

LoGoLoG 1/5/13: "Winter League"

Zac Lux
Zac Lux
  • Save
LoGoLoG 1/5/13: "Winter League" baseball snow rochester new york winter league bat snowman brutal bash hand drawn pen paper logo branding trademark
Download color palette

I recently decided to try out a design exercise where I keep a journal for each day, except instead of writing what happened that day, I make a rough logo illustrating the events that occurred. This one is for January 5th, 2013.

Hit the bar with some pals, then hit snowballs in the parking lot.

Zac Lux
Zac Lux

More by Zac Lux

View profile
    • Like