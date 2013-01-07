Slade Cogswell
Mountain Standard Logo and Font

logo font restaurant vail type pig mountain
We did logo, custom font, website (mtnstandard.com), menus, and all the branding for a great new restaurant in Vail Colorado. Fun project for a great client!

Posted on Jan 7, 2013
