StoryDip

StoryDip logo tie tieatie tie a tie story dip story dip green red orange
Logo for online newspaper in Trinidad and Tobago.

More images in behance: http://bit.ly/VL6df5

"SD" in Logopond: http://logopond.com/gallery/detail/187648

Check out our portfolio: Logo Design Agency

Posted on Jan 7, 2013
brand & identity designer for fintech companies
