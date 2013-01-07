Paul Kegel

Invoice App UI

Hi everybody! My first shot since I got invited by Dan Eden.

It's a user interface trial for a invoice web application. Would love to hear your feedback and things I can improve!

Posted on Jan 7, 2013
