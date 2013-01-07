Man at Arms

Hank Toet

Logo concept for new show on mademan.com
Started out with a simple vector of the axe in illustrator, then did all the textures and shadowing in Photoshop. This one didn't get picked but I still like the way it turned out. Total homage to 'Game of Thrones' :-)

Posted on Jan 7, 2013
